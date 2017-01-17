The Difference Between A $1,395 Pair Of Jeans & A $43 Pair

You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every Tuesday, we're looking at a different fashion girl favorite and the varying price points it comes in, and letting you know — straight up — how much you should really be spending. You work hard for your money; why not put it towards pieces that matter?
Some would argue you can't put a price on the perfect pair of jeans. But with the recent rise of Vetements-style deconstructed denim popping up at literally every single store we know, we've found ourselves wondering: How much is really appropriate to spend on some trend-driven baby blues?
Since you probably have at least one trusty pair in each of the classic silhouettes — the skinny, the flare, the boyfriend — it can feel kind of crazy to shell out a good amount of money on a style we don't know will still be relevant by this time next season. To weigh the variety of deconstructed options available, we kept in mind the few key elements that make the look feel so of-the-moment: Front seams, a step hem, and some type of unique pocket placement or back detailing.
With that in mind, we rounded up six options, from the runway OG to the fast-fashion iteration, and decided if this is a trend you should be splurging or saving on. Click through to see the many ways you can nab a pair for yourself, as well as our verdict for the one's that are definitely #worthit.