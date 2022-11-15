I Have Herpes, And Here’s How It Has Affected My Dating Life

In the three years since my ex and I broke up, I’ve mostly dated casually. I’ve been pretty lucky for the most part — the majority of people I’ve disclosed my diagnosis to were understanding about it and were still open to dating and having sex with me. That luck was a trend for a while, until this past spring when I met a man and we had an instantly powerful connection. When sex was on the table, I disclosed my diagnosis to him and he seemed understanding about it…but then ghosted me. When I finally got him to agree to meet up and talk, he shared that he didn’t want to have to deal with potentially telling future partners about it. Safe to say that being rejected by the first person to excite me in years, over the possibility of their future rejection, threw me for quite the loop.