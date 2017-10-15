You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Still, nearing the end of 2017 (we can't believe it either!), millennial pink is everywhere we look — from clothes, to interiors, to even suitcases. And if we needed further proof that the obsession with this perfectly blushy hue shows no signs of slowing, take this tote from Dagne Dover as yet another example. The brand — beloved for its highly organized and functional bags of all shapes and sizes — just launched its Fall/Winter collection at the end of September, and one style in particular is already sold out.
You guessed it: The pink color, which they call "Warm Dust," has already been wiped out in this versatile tote sillhouette named the Allyn tote. Coming in at $345, this tote features a real leather exterior and that Dagne Dover signature hyper-organized interior, with pockets for everything from your laptop to lipgloss to MetroCard and pens. It's still available in the other colorways: Slate (which we're told is the next to sell out), Onyx, Oxblood, and Bone, but if you're still leaning Pink, you'll have to shop some of Dagne Dover's other bag styles in the Warm Dust color — or some of the similar picks ahead.
Click on to shop this tote and some similar options.