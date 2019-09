You guessed it: The pink color, which they call "Warm Dust," has already been wiped out in this versatile tote sillhouette named the Allyn tote. Coming in at $345, this tote features a real leather exterior and that Dagne Dover signature hyper-organized interior, with pockets for everything from your laptop to lipgloss to MetroCard and pens. It's still available in the other colorways: Slate (which we're told is the next to sell out), Onyx, Oxblood, and Bone, but if you're still leaning Pink, you'll have to shop some of Dagne Dover's other bag styles in the Warm Dust color — or some of the similar picks ahead.