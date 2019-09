Cardigans have always been one of those winter items that are just kind of there. Sure, they’ve crept around for years — spotted on bundled-up grannies or slung on a colleague’s chair as a last-ditch effort to combat the frigid AC — but they’ve never held their own as a forward staple compared to modern turtlenecks and chunky knits . But hey, perhaps grandma has always known something that we didn’t because the once-passé piece is shaping up to be the sweater du jour amongst the fashion crew.