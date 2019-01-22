Cardigans have always been one of those winter items that are just kind of there. Sure, they’ve crept around for years — spotted on bundled-up grannies or slung on a colleague’s chair as a last-ditch effort to combat the frigid AC — but they’ve never held their own as a forward staple compared to modern turtlenecks and chunky knits. But hey, perhaps grandma has always known something that we didn’t because the once-passé piece is shaping up to be the sweater du jour amongst the fashion crew.
And this season, no silhouette is off the table. Thick, oversized cardigans in colorful hues add an impactful (and practical) punch layered with jeans and a top, while lighter-weight styles work best buttoned all the way as a hero piece. Whatever you’re feeling, it’s time to revisit your old sweater friend with one of the 21 non-snoozy cardigans coming your way.
