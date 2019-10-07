Blair Waldorf-esque headbands have crept back onto the scene in recent months. And while it's still too soon to know if the crowning accessory will be as prominent in the HBO Max reboot as it was on The CW, there's simply no denying that this historically preppy accessory has hit its stride ahead of the planned series premiere in 2020. From our recent coverage of knot headbands all over fashion week, it's clear that a well-placed headband can make even the smallest among us feel statuesque, hide dirty hair, add a pop of color to a black dress, brighten up even the dullest visage, and leave us feeling positively regal. And in true high-meets-low fashion, you can achieve all that with a few clicks on Amazon.
The newest incarnation of headbands includes an eclectic variety of styles, fabrics, and uses. There’s truly an option for every aesthetic hiding among the deepest depths of Amazon if you're willing to put in the time to look (as we did). And best of all, a headband is one of the more affordable ways to accessorize, making it one of the most accessible trends to indulge in.
Now, it's taking all the effort in the world not to sign this post off with a "xoxo," but Dan Humphrey, we are not. Instead we'll leave you with a few of the stylish (and functional) selections Amazon has to offer.
