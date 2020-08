21 Airy Cotton Jumpsuits To Float Through A Heatwave In

When it comes to buoyant clothing, few things rival a jumpsuit. Not only does the garment’s very name defy gravity (it's a coverall with airborne properties!) but its wearability couldn’t be less encumbering. There’s a jumpsuit for every occasion, too: from the formal white varieties that are perfect for Zoom-weddings to the more casual pillowy renditions that are a tiptoe away from pajamas . But, all styles aside, the common thread we care for most in our jumpsuit selection is breathability — and the only fabric we want touching our skin this summer is cotton.