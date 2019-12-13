24 Perfect Gifts For The Pickiest People In Your Life

For the most part, we actually enjoy buying gifts during the holiday season. As professional shoppers, we delight in finding that one trinket that’s going to surprise all of the loved ones on our gift-buying checklists — and for the most part it’s like shooting fish in a barrel, if we do say so ourselves. But there are always those outliers whose names get crossed off last — the ones that have us hemming, hawing, and endlessly scrolling to find that just-right thing that will satisfy their highly exacting tastes.
You know the type. If you’re going to get this person a t-shirt, you can’t get them just any t-shirt — it has to be made in the USA, from organic cotton and sold at an indie shop, not a department store. A simple wall calendar just won’t do, either — it has to be modern art museum-approved. But look no further, harried shopper: when it comes to those hard-to-please folks in your life, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 24 gifts that will actually pass muster with your pickiest loved ones, so click through to finally check that last name off your to-do list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.