There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day: the variety of chocolate, the abundance of thematic rom-coms that you can stream from the comfort of your couch, your local mundane drugstore looking like a pink confetti bomb exploded inside... But for a day that’s devoted to celebrating romance, it has its not-so-lovable parts. For some of us, it’s the panicked search for a decent restaurant that isn’t already fully booked. For others, it’s toiling over what to gift our significant other when the relationship is still new (what says “I love you” without actually saying “I love you”?). And of course, for almost all of us, there’s the essential question of what to wear.
If you lack an affinity for flirty dresses — or for any kind of dress at all — then finding an outfit for this particular celebratory occasion could be a challenge. But we’ve rounded up some alternative style inspiration so you can enjoy what you’re wearing as much as you’ll be enjoying that heart-shaped box of chocolate. From comfy textured pants to dramatic sleeves, you won’t be short of options.
