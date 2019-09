There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day: the variety of chocolate, the abundance of thematic rom-coms that you can stream from the comfort of your couch , your local mundane drugstore looking like a pink confetti bomb exploded inside... But for a day that’s devoted to celebrating romance, it has its not-so-lovable parts. For some of us, it’s the panicked search for a decent restaurant that isn’t already fully booked. For others, it’s toiling over what to gift our significant other when the relationship is still new (what says “I love you” without actually saying “I love you”?). And of course, for almost all of us, there’s the essential question of what to wear.