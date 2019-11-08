21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In

Is there anything more upsetting — both physically and emotionally — than having to hold back on the dance floor when your jam comes on because of a poor choice in footwear? While we love heels as much as the next partygoer, it's hard to find a pair that looks great and allows you to actually bust a move. But before you swap over to flats, we've come up with some sartorial solutions to help you find the ultimate dancing shoes without sacrificing the height.
Consider the subtle power of ankle straps, for example. This style not only looks cute and gives your outfit a bit of a vintage feel, it secures your shoe in place for seamless mobility around the dance floor. Platforms are also an option, offering retro style vibes without compromising comfort because of the way they minimize the difference in height between your heel and forefoot. Then there's the court shoe: great with jeans and slip dresses alike. Its modest heel and closed-toe silhouette ensure that your feet are well-supported and comfortable until the night is over.
Ahead, find 21 pairs of the comfiest shoes so you'll never have to miss out next time your song comes on.
