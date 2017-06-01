Starbucks' decision to add coconut milk to its non-dairy lineup in 2015 was met by a roar of applause from the frappucino-drinking community. Suddenly, the options were seemingly endless — indulge in a coconut milk macchiato, add a splash into your daily latte, make it the base of your next mocha. Today, coconut milk is a mainstay in pretty much every grocery store, coffee shop, and soon, skin-care aisle.
Coconut oil and coconut water have already made their way into dozens of skin, makeup, and hair products. Coconut milk, on the other hand, which is derived from the white flesh of the fruit and lighter than oil, is just coming into its own.
Why? It has high levels of vitamin C, copper, and lauric acid, says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner MD. "Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps promote collagen production and helps even skin tone, copper is an important co-factor for the production of healthy collagen, and lauric acid has antimicrobial properties." Because of this, coconut milk may be useful in treating a myriad of skin issues, including dandruff, dark spots, acne, and even wrinkles, the derm adds.
Apart from coconut milk's laundry list of skin benefits, products containing the ingredient tend to be insanely luxurious and deliciously scented — like a tropical spa retreat in a bottle. Ahead, check out six coconut milk-infused favorites.