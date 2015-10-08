There are two kinds of minimalists. There’s the minimal minimalist, whose closet is a curation of conventionally neutral shades, clean cuts, and thoughtfully selected bold accents. And then there’s the maximal minimalist, whose wardrobe is just as chic and effortless to piece together, except her definition of a basic involves intense colors, intricate prints, and unapologetically daring details. For all intents and purposes, our interpretation of goes-with-everything fall footwear is for the latter of these ladies.
Together with Coach, we broke it down to five classic trends remixed with a modern edge. For instance, check out traditional loafer tassels on a metallic kitten heel or a sleek, pointed-toe bootie strung with built-in jewelry. We'll argue that these far-from-expected shoes are also basics in their own right — able to adapt to any ensemble in your fall arsenal. That is, of course, depending on how you define the B-word. Ahead, five styles that are cool, quirky, and likely to be this season's most-worn pairs.
Together with Coach, we broke it down to five classic trends remixed with a modern edge. For instance, check out traditional loafer tassels on a metallic kitten heel or a sleek, pointed-toe bootie strung with built-in jewelry. We'll argue that these far-from-expected shoes are also basics in their own right — able to adapt to any ensemble in your fall arsenal. That is, of course, depending on how you define the B-word. Ahead, five styles that are cool, quirky, and likely to be this season's most-worn pairs.