We've all been there — sifting through endless stacks of strange smelling, vintage denim, hoping to find that pair of perfectly distressed, slouchy-meets-tapered jeans. And, most of the time, we end up leaving empty-handed and exhausted.
Here's the good news: Citizens of Humanity has rolled out its new Premium Vintage collection, a range of jeans made to replicate those unbeatable vintage styles, sans the frustration of finding a pair that fits you. From a not-too-slouchy boyfriend cut to paper-thin, light-wash jeans that look street style-worthy when paired with just a simple white T-shirt, the entire collection is made right here in Los Angeles.