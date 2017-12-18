Your Favorite Insta-Brand Just Launched Knits

Needless to say, these sweaters are total Instagram-bait: They're cozy, warm, oversized, and photogenic as can be, and if the brand's dress popularity is any indication, these two sweater styles (called the Frankie and the Jane) won't be in stock for long. Click on to get to know the label's knits and dresses for yourself; that is, if you haven't already been entering to win a free one every day this month on Instagram.