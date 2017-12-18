Your Favorite Insta-Brand Just Launched Knits

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
If you've ever combed through racks upon racks of vintage dresses, you're probably familiar with just how tough it is to find a perfect one — they're always just slightly too frilly, too itchy, or too puffy-sleeved to work for every day. Part of what's made Christy Dawn so popular is that its dresses feel and look like the perfect thrifted find, but they're actually new, limited-run designs made from deadstock fabrics.
From wraps to button-front styles, Christy Dawn's must-have dresses have earned the brand almost 90K Instagram followers and counting. Plus, they sell out so fast you can hardly think twice before hitting "purchase" if you really want to get your hands on one. (They're so in-demand, in fact, that the label is doing an entire 25 days of Christmas giveaways this month on its Instagram, and every single post gets flooded with entries).
To add to the madness, Christy Dawn just launched its first collection of cozy knits. Not only do they layer well over the brand's charming floral dresses and make them more seasonally appropriate, but they're also made in downtown LA and hand sewn with longevity in mind, using deadstock fabric that minimize their environmental footprint.
Needless to say, these sweaters are total Instagram-bait: They're cozy, warm, oversized, and photogenic as can be, and if the brand's dress popularity is any indication, these two sweater styles (called the Frankie and the Jane) won't be in stock for long. Click on to get to know the label's knits and dresses for yourself; that is, if you haven't already been entering to win a free one every day this month on Instagram.