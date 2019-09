The One Beauty Product Chrissy Teigen & Her Daughter Luna Both Love

While she might not be taking the time to get facials anymore, Teigen does make sure to take a break from social media. One of her most popular titles, the Queen of Twitter, was earned from her quirky responses and fearlessness when it comes to putting people in their place. And while her comebacks might make it look like she doesn't care what anyone says about her, she admits it's quite the opposite. "The [comments] do get to me," she says. "It all has to do with the mood that I am in. If I wake up one morning and I'm tired or cranky, then I'm pretty affected by what they say." And when the comments do get to be too much, Teigen leans into her active schedule. "When you're happy and you're busy, it's definitely a lot easier to not care."