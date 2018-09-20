Chrissy Teigen Is Tired Of Telling People She Isn't Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen (pronounced Tye-gen, but she says we can say Tee-gan) didn't let the Emmys stop her from delivering one of her signature Twitter clapbacks. While she was walking the red carpet with husband John Legend, a fan tweeted asking if the model and cookbook author was expecting a third baby.
"I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?" they wrote.
"I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful," Teigen replied, presumably from her seat in the theater. Basically, just don't comment on people's bodies, something Teigen reiterated in an interview with BuzzFeed's AM2DM.
Advertisement
"I was like, I'm still sitting here. Can people not talk about if I'm pregnant," she told BuzzFeed News reporter Hayes Brown on the show Thursday morning. "I'm still here. I'm here in the same outfit, please.
She had clearly taken these comments to heart, tweeting "man. you guys are brutal."
While Teigen has made it clear she can hold her own against haters, that doesn't mean certain things don't get to her. Luckily, she can even that out with people's fawning over her new cookbook. Or, better yet, she can come cook something for me. I promise we won't talk about pregnancy.
Advertisement