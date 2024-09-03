Why the Children of Immigrants Tend to Be More Anxious Than Their Parents

"As a first-generation American, Portillo is more likely to develop an anxiety disorder than her parents, according to a new study that states that immigrants have lower rates of anxiety disorders than U.S.-born adults across most racial-ethnic backgrounds."
"Children of immigrants have an additional burden of learning about their home context and the context of the country of reception, in this case, the U.S., which is a kind of literacy these children must have. And then how do they learn it? There isn’t a curriculum for teaching your children to protect themselves against these things that you might not be aware of as a parent with an immigrant background."
"When it comes to mental health, I feel like there are signs and symptoms in certain family members, but because they've never actually done anything about it, they don't believe that there’s anything wrong with them."
"When older generations don’t recognize mental health issues in themselves, they affect the younger generations who want to heal."
"We understand that with generations assimilating the longer they're here, the worse they fare, so what is the bridge that we can build between the protective factors of recent immigrants and their children."
"U.S.-born children might actually have [a] higher risk of anxiety disorders because they're born in a country where they don't have the access to their grandparents, their uncles, their cousins and that sense of family when they're growing up. Whereas maybe the parents did have that experience."