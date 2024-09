Why the Children of Immigrants Tend to Be More Anxious Than Their Parents

“We understand that with generations assimilating the longer they're here, the worse they fare, so what is the bridge that we can build between the protective factors of recent immigrants and their children,” Contreras adds. “It's also important to theorize around what our parents inherently do; what is the cultural inheritance that they can bring to this conversation? It could be that they’re better adjusted, or it could be that we're just not measuring their anxiety in the same way. Either way, I think it'd be interesting to just take inventory. What are parents or recent immigrants doing well that keeps them protected? And what they could mindfully inculcate in their children so that we, too, can have their support in those [developmental] processes. So I think bringing recent immigrants into these conversations and being curious about what works is also important.”