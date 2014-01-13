Featuring simple slides in an array of rich colors, ankle-tie sandals, and wearable thongs, Charlotte Stone's collection touts that laid-back yet dressed-up resort glamour — almost like an ode to a luxurious beach oasis. Plus, while we’re waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to decide how long our winter depression will last, we can pick up a pair of the collection's non-sandals, too. Sure, these steppers might retail for slightly more than you're used to shelling out, but the made-in-Brazil beauties will actually last. And, they won’t kill your feet like those cheapie flip-flops and shoes.