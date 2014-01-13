Spring just isn’t going to happen at this point, right? After experiencing bitter, record-breaking temps and tromping through mounds of that
white gray black snow slush, a day when we step outside and not freeze to death seems like a distant dream. Until now. Because, Charlotte Stone seems to have heard our prayers. After graduating from FIDM in Los Angeles; studying footwear design in Italy; and working at Cynthia Vincent, Joie, and Steve Madden, this L.A.-based designer just launched her very own shoe collection. And, we’re pretty stoked.
Featuring simple slides in an array of rich colors, ankle-tie sandals, and wearable thongs, Charlotte Stone's collection touts that laid-back yet dressed-up resort glamour — almost like an ode to a luxurious beach oasis. Plus, while we’re waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to decide how long our winter depression will last, we can pick up a pair of the collection's non-sandals, too. Sure, these steppers might retail for slightly more than you're used to shelling out, but the made-in-Brazil beauties will actually last. And, they won’t kill your feet like those cheapie flip-flops and shoes.
Ready to get in on this new find? Click through to shop our favorite shoes from the inaugural collection. But, act now — these covetable kicks are bound to run away from us fast.