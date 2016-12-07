There's no denying that weather in New York is particularly inhospitable from December to March — and particularly hard on your skin. Sure, the wintery outdoors can be fun, but bundling up with scarves and gloves hardly protects every inch of skin. And putting on lipstick or gloss? That's just going to make chapped lips worse. The solution is simple: a tinted lip balm that hydrates and takes my the color from frostbitten to just-bitten — and I just found my favorite formula yet.
Sure, tinted lip balms already exist, but the Total Hydration Moisture + Tint line from Chapstick takes the cake this season. It glides on like a balm, but leaves a sexy stain, as if you blotted off lipstick, and it lasts for a couple hours. Of course, I’ve still got love for my liquid lipstick that lasts through drinks and dessert, but when it's the season for both chapped lips and mistletoe, I'm going to play it safe and go with this surefire softener.
Chapstick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint, $4.99, available at Target.
