Do you panic when you realize you switched bags and forgot your lip balm? Have you ever been stuck in an hourlong meeting without ChapStick and felt like you had a new understanding of what it would be like to be stranded in the Mojave Desert? Do you never finish a balm because you always have six in rotation? You're not alone — we're obsessed with the stuff, too.
Which is why our hunt for the perfect lip hydrators never ends. Whether tinted, in a pot, or SPF-infused, we've tried them all and we have some pretty strong feelings about them. We're sharing them, ahead.
Which is why our hunt for the perfect lip hydrators never ends. Whether tinted, in a pot, or SPF-infused, we've tried them all and we have some pretty strong feelings about them. We're sharing them, ahead.