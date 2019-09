How Celebs Fuel, Confirm & Reject Dating Rumors Through Fashion

If there's one thing so many celebrities do, it's wear their hearts on their sleeves — literally. As Beyoncé sings in “ Formation :” “I'm so possessive, so I rock his Roc necklaces,” specific clothing and accessory choices have become a nod to the ways in which we break down, decipher, and obsess over a famous coupling.Over the years, tons of duos have expressed their romantic desires through everything from T-shirts to bracelets. Kim Kardashian-West has professed her love for Yeezy in more ways than one can count, while Lea Michele has worn both "Cory" and "Finn" nameplate necklaces in honor of her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith. More recently, Drake ignited rumors of a spark between he and Hailey Baldwin after he was spotted rocking a gold H around his neck that's nearly identical to the one the 19-year-old model wears. The subtle pendant obviously sent the internet into a minor “are they-aren’t they” debate over the pair’s potential trysting — something that tends to happen in an age where social media can't help but lead the charge on keeping up with the celebrity-dating world.By now, so many celebrities are in on the act of "expressing" your admiration for your significant other (or, rather, helping turn the wheels of the rumor mill) that it’s practically a go-to for anyone looking to bait the paparazzi gossip machine. Less cynically, though, it’s a grand gesture of public affection — one that's much more sensible than a tattoo that will someday have to be changed to read “Wino Forever.”Below, find celebrity pairs (past, present, and potentially future) who have used fashion to fuel, confirm, and reject dating rumors.