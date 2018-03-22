Skip navigation!
Kat George
Trends
8 Current Fashion Trends That Belong To Feminists
Kat George
Mar 22, 2018
Fashion
It Happened: The Push-Up Bra Is Officially Over
Kat George
Dec 19, 2016
Celebrity Style
How Celebs Fuel, Confirm & Reject Dating Rumors Through Fashion
Kat George
Jun 23, 2016
Green Fashion
Here Are 8 Workout Brands That Don't Use Sweatshop Labor
It’s a sad day when Beyoncé’s Ivy Park range is under investigation for unethical production practices. Sad indeed, but not all leggings-buying has
by
Kat George
Celebrity Style
You Can Thank These Celebs For Your 10 Favorite Fashion Trends
When you get dressed in the morning, do you ever wonder why you wear certain things? There are the obvious reasons, of course. The things you choose to
by
Kat George
Trends
An Illustrated History Of The Early-2000s Status Symbol
The 2000s were genuinely strange years. For the early half of the decade, it felt like Mercury was perpetually in retrograde; people were just kind of
by
Kat George
Styling Tips
7 Preventative Measures To Make Your Clothes Last Forever
If you’re reading this, you've likely put a lot of money, time, and thought into your clothes. You've painstakingly chosen this dress over that one,
by
Kat George
Fashion
How Often Should You Be Washing Your Clothes?
Fact: Nobody looks forward to laundry day. After all, granny panties, a top knot, and your old college sweats don't exactly scream “Party!” But, if
by
Kat George
Events
Can You Afford To Go To The Met Ball?
The annual Met Gala is almost upon us. It’s the ultimate red carpet event, where fashion and fame collide, and it’s so elite your chances of attending
by
Kat George
New York
15 Times SATC Set Us Up For Disappointment
Sometimes, I think we’d be better off without the ability to re-watch old television favorites. Sex and the City is one of those iconic shows that
by
Kat George
Shopping
Ready. Set. LAYER!
There’s no denying it: No matter how much you want to hold on to bare legs, breezy skirts, and light leather jackets, fall is here, and it’s
by
Kat George
Music
Win A Fall Getaway To Fun Fun Fun Music Festival
Just because summer is over doesn't mean we can't still enjoy the warmer season's indulgences. After all, it’s always sunny somewhere, right? In the
by
Kat George
Home
Meet America's Best Innovators And The DIY Queen Herself, Martha ...
Refinery29 loves DIY and maker culture, so we’ve teamed up with Martha Stewart to give you the chance to win two tickets to the American Made Summit —
by
Kat George
Shopping
Turn Up Your Fall Style With A $2,000 Henri Bendel Spree
With the summer weather taking a quick turn to fall, we’re relishing the chance to overhaul our wardrobes for the cooler months. Because, as much as a
by
Kat George
Shopping
See Yourself Strolling The Tuileries? Win A Trip To Paris Fashion...
It’s Fashion Month, and between New York, London, and now Paris, we’re guessing that most of you are watching from afar, relishing images of the
by
Kat George
Los Angeles
Win Tickets To The Sold-Out FYF Fest!
It’s been a long, hot summer, and even though we’ve been complaining about the humidity, we’ll be sad when it's over. That’s why we’re
by
Kat George
Fashion
Your BFFs Mara Hoffman, Loeffler Randall, & R29 Are Giving Away A...
It was a long, cold winter, and after months of shivering beneath down parkas, we are more than ready to shed some layers and make the most of the warm
by
Kat George
Sex & Relationships
How Real Couples Fell In Love (In Tiny Apartments)
New York isn’t typically known for its palatial living spaces. More often than not, you’ll find yourself squished into what feels like a broom
by
Kat George
Entertainment News
Katy Perry's Spinning Bra Gets Banned From Her Own Show
One of the many reasons we love Katy Perry is for the array of things she wears on her boobs. From cupcakes to that Cool-Whip bra (which we found out
by
Kat George
Fashion
The 411 On Katy Perry's Costumes, Straight From Her Stylist
If you haven’t seen Katy Perry: Part Of Me 3D, then we suggest you put on your best Cool-Whip bra (don't pretend you don't have one), shake off your
by
Kat George
Fashion
I Love My... Friend-Making Leather Jacket
Kat George is the Content Manager and Editor at Thought Catalog, and has written for Jezebel, Refinery29, and lots of other wonderful sites. She blogs at
by
Kat George
Shopping
Creative Last-Minute Christmas Gifts!
The 11th hour is upon us. Online stores are announcing their final days for pre-Christmas shipping, and shops are getting so crowded, you're bound to lose
by
Kat George
Online Deals
Our Five Favorite New Etsy Shops For Last-Minute Gifts
We all know that Etsy is the one-stop internet shop for all things cute and kitsch. From homemade to vintage, Etsy is a playground for one-of-a-kind
by
Kat George
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 16 2010
Marc Jacobs Spring campaign has been revealed... Or should we say unleashed? We're loving the attitude and brashness of the sunset colours. (The Cut)
by
Kat George
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 16 2010
Yummy mummy Gwyneth Paltrow is the talk of the town after turning up to a screening of Country Strong in a show-stopping, side-baring Emilio Pucci gown.
by
Kat George
Shopping
The Sparkliest, Glitteriest Pieces For Your Holiday Party Circuit
OK. It's time to get real. Christmas is in 10 days, and party season is well and truly upon us. Our diaries are booked through to New Year's Eve with
by
Kat George
Shopping
Super Luxe Jewelry All Under $100
According to the very sage Anna Dello Russo, the No. 6 thing you must do this Christmas is "wear lots of jewelry. The sound of affordable jewelry
by
Kat George
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 10 2010
Credit cards on your marks, get set and... CHLOE! Chloe Sevigny's latest range for Opening Ceremony is available for exclusive online pre-sale as of
by
Kat George
Shopping
Rad Holiday Cards For Your Mailing List
At Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukah (we missing any?) time, we all know it's the thought that count—though as a quick materialistic aside, we wouldn't
by
Kat George
Shopping
Our Massive Online Shopping Guide
We're going to take a leap (albeit a small one) and assume that your relationship with online shopping is much the same as ours. We're starting to get
by
Kat George
