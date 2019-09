But VS isn’t the only one feeling the turning tide — lingerie brand True &. Co saw sales of its push-up bras plummet from 24% to 15% in a year , while bralette sales soared. The company also collected over 60 million data points from a sample of 2.7 million women about their bra preferences, and found an increasing desire for comfort, modernity, and relaxed style over the more stylized, pin-up shapes of the past. Meanwhile, Google’s search trends have also seen a huge surge in searches for “bralette” over “push-up bra” in the past year , and the NPD Group has reported that 41% of millennials wore a sports bra in the preceding seven days , finding that the highest priority for bra wearers in 2016 was “comfort.” Lingerie brand Only Hearts has also reported a 40% increase in demand for the “barely there look” in the past two years. Founder Helena Stuart refers to it as “celebrating of the natural female silhouette.”It should come as no surprise, then, that women are embracing what the female body actually looks like, and stepping out from the oppressive patriarchal rules that have so far dictated it. It might not seem like much, but it's really a revolution of sorts. It’s not just reclaiming female bodily autonomy, but it's also igniting the declassification of “breasts” as the essential piece of flesh that defines womanhood. With gender fluidity also comes the idea that sexuality doesn’t need to be performed through a heteronormative male lens any more — what it means to exist as a female person is so much more than what you can squeeze into the cups of a Wonderbra. It means acknowledging and loving the skin you’re in, seeking comfort over constant modification and objectification, and creating a new visual code for what "sexy" really means.