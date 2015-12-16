Khloé Kardashian is going to help sad people look good in a new show on E!
In Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, the reality star will come to the aid of people going through breakups or other such trying times. According to E!: "Khloé will help motivate them to seek the ultimate revenge by receiving a true and total makeover." The participants "will get the opportunity to recreate themselves" thanks to trainers and "glam squads" picked by Khloé.
"Looking great is always the best revenge," Kardashian said in a statement. "It’s so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers and I can’t wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!"
Kardashian is fashioning herself a self-help guru with this show and her recent book, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the book, she writes about how her gym routine helped her through personal hardships. "My workouts were not about vanity; they were about relieving stress," she says. "I had so much going on emotionally, and I was disinclined to talk about it, even with my own family, so the workouts became a form of therapy." The book also includes recipes.
The series, which will consist of six hour-long episodes, hasn't yet announced a premiere date, E! confirmed to Refinery29. Revenge can often be petty. Hopefully, the show rises above that.
