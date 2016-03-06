This Is What Calvin Harris Got Taylor Swift For Their One-Year Anniversary



For married couples, the traditional first-anniversary gift is paper (which basically just confuses everyone). For Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, the first non-married anniversary gift is hearts.



Swift shared the gold heart locket that Harris got her on their one-year anniversary via Instagram. She captioned the photo by marking the date and writing, "One year down!" With many more to come, hopefully!



The pair were introduced by mutual friend Ellie Goulding. Her matchmaking skills remain undoubted, since this couple has managed to not only survive, but thrive.



How much longer until they reach that one-year married milestone? Only Calvin Harris knows.