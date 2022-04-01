We Tried On Catbird’s Dainty Fine Jewelry At Its New Brooklyn “Emporium”

Catbird opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2004, paving the way for the current onslaught of digitally-native, direct-to-consumer brands that tout tenets of transparency and sustainability. Everything in Catbird’s in-house collection is handmade at the brand's Brooklyn Navy Yard studio. There are no limited drops, no urgency to buy hastily, and there are no sales (except for Cyber Monday and a birthday discount) because everything has already been priced based on what will sustain the business. "We've always, since the beginning, worked with ethically sourced materials which automatically limits what you can do," Vardi mentioned of the brand's tight edit. "Nothing ever gets marked down which is part of our strategy. It's also an environmental thing where we're not just sitting on stock." (Catbird also donates one percent of sales — before proceeds or profits — to "nonprofits that align with our beliefs," Vardi added. The brand reached one million dollars of giving last year.)