We Tried On Catbird’s Dainty Fine Jewelry At Its New Brooklyn “Emporium”

To me, Brooklyn-based Catbird has always been the jewelry brand (and store) that has paved the way for "everyday jewelry" — the kind of dainty, wispy, and delicate stackables that you never have to take off. After 14 years of occupying a tiny 200 square foot storefront on Bedford Avenue (a street which New Yorkers know is synonymous with Williamsburg), Catbird recently moved into a larger, more light-filled space on North 7th Street . The expansive new storefront — which the team affectionately calls the “Catbird Emporium” — is “a place to give our visitors space to style their rings and other jewels at our try-on counter, discover small home and beauty treasures on our shelves, and get Zapped! with a signature Forever Bracelet," Catbird founded Rony Vardi told Refinery29. In addition to carrying shiny pretty things from independent jewelry designers Vardi loves — Digby & Iona, Wwake, Erica Weiner, Jennie Kwon, and Tilda Biehn, to name a few — the founder offers an in-house collection of rings, necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and earrings made from solid gold, recycled diamonds, and precious stones "that are easy to wear and leave on," whether you're headed to your local gym or to a destination wedding. (Catbird's Wedding Annex , a second location dedicated solely to Catbird's collections of wedding and engagement rings, will soon move to the airy second floor of the North 7th location.)