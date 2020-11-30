Cyber Monday is like icing on the shopping cake. We shop professionally (and recreationally) 364 days of the year, but this hallowed online-shopping holiday means that whatever we’re in the market for (and, let’s face it, probably would have bought anyway) very likely comes with the added bonus of an extra markdown, to kick off the winter shopping season with a discounted bang. Ergo, on this particular Monday, we’re looking for extra price cuts as we browse for our usual winter buys — and right now, our focus is on cashmere.
Come wintertime, we want to layer every inch of our bodies in this cozy and ultra-warm yarn, whether we’re braving frigid temps or settling into the couch for a Hulu marathon. Luckily, the deal fairy has touched this premium fiber with her discount wand, and there are plenty of Cyber Monday-fueled savings to be had on the soft stuff. And if head-to-toe outfitting is your goal, we’ve got you covered — everything from oversized sweaters to joggers to neck-swallowing scarves is getting the slashed-price treatment today. Click through to see the best on-sale cashmere — today only.
