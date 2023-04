I Traveled Like A Succession Character & “Quiet Luxury” Finally Made Sense

The only thing that has been harder to avoid than Succession spoilers is the discourse around “quiet luxury." The hit HBO show, now in its fourth and final season, has seemingly taken over the zeitgeist. Besides the endlessly memed insults and that sucker punch of a plot twist — we’re still reeling from what happened in Connor's wedding episode — the show's lavish filming locations are all everyone can talk about. One thing that really jumps out, between panoramic shots of the Italian countryside and Norwegian woods, is the characters' excellent luggage game . The Roys' suitcases, all by London travel brand Carl Friedrik , really bring that "quiet luxury" concept to life.