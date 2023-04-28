I Traveled Like A Succession Character & “Quiet Luxury” Finally Made Sense

The only thing that has been harder to avoid than Succession spoilers is the discourse around “quiet luxury." The hit HBO show, now in its fourth and final season, has seemingly taken over the zeitgeist. Besides the endlessly memed insults and that sucker punch of a plot twist — we’re still reeling from what happened in Connor's wedding episode — the show's lavish filming locations are all everyone can talk about. One thing that really jumps out, between panoramic shots of the Italian countryside and Norwegian woods, is the characters' excellent luggage game. The Roys' suitcases, all by London travel brand Carl Friedrik, really bring that "quiet luxury" concept to life.
I first took notice of Carl Friedrik in the penultimate episode of season 3, when a flurry of staff carried Shiv and Tom's luggage into their fancy Tuscan villa. The Carry-On, along with Shiv's luscious leather Palissy Weekend Bag, immediately caught my eye. Upon rewatching the season 3 premiere, I also spied the brand's black Carry-On and Check-In suitcases in Logan's hotel room, when the disgraced media tycoon was hiding out in Sarajevo.
I may not have access to a corporate private jet, nor the net worth to stage an over-the-top birthday bash complete with a vagina tunnel, but I know durable luggage when I see it. With so much talk around the show's "stealth wealth" — logo-less designer items that whisper the characters' taste level and status — I knew this suitcase would have serious potential as a travel investment.
Here's my honest account of what it's like to travel like a Roy, using the Carl Friedrik carry-on on three recent long weekend trips — in my best "CE-bro" getup. Keep reading to see whether the Roys' favorite suitcase lives up to the "quiet luxury" hype.
When I wheeled my Carl Friedrik carry-on into a hotel lobby for my girl's staycation, I was immediately stopped by my bestie for the brand deets. I don't blame her: the suitcase has one of the most elegant designs I've ever seen (and I test out luggage for the Most Wanted team for a living).
I really loved how the gunmetal gray hardshell contrasted with the tan leather details. The quality of materials is top-notch, too. The exterior is a polycarbonate case — a thermoplastic that scores high in both durability and weightlessness — while the stripe and handles are made from vegetable-tanned Italian leather. A rectangular aluminum frame keeps the suitcase extra indestructible, and the exposed nails dotting along the edges looked super-smart.
The vertical ridges on the shell reminded me of a Rimowa suitcase, another high-quality travel brand favored by the rich and famous (it's worth noting that at $455, this carry-on is almost $1,000 cheaper than Rimowa's signature cabin luggage).
At 14.6 x 21.6 x 9.5 inches, the suitcase has an impressive amount of storage compared to others. I credit this to the boxy shape and angular corners, which help max out every inch of internal real estate without violating airline size guidelines. I was able to pack four to five thick winter outfits on just one side and still have plenty of room on the other half after fitting in an extra pair of shoes and a big toiletry bag.
There are two sets of compression straps, along with one removable compression pad, to make cramming more efficient. While I liked that there are two small zipped pockets inside, I do think the suitcase could benefit from including a laundry bag. The two snap closures, both with password-protected TSA locks, are a nice feature if you don't like fidgeting with zippers.
This suitcase is the opposite of a ludicrously capacious bag, if you will.
For how much it can hold, the suitcase itself didn't feel heavy at all, and the weight felt evenly distributed when it was full; I was able to lift it with ease. A special shoutout goes to the quiet-as-a-whisper Hinomoto wheels. If you're familiar with travel bags at all, you'll know that these are the crème de la crème of wheels, and they made pushing the baggage around virtually seamless.
The only potential drawback I can point out, however, is the telescopic handle. Compared to the rest of the bag, which is very well-made, it feels a bit hollow and rickety. I would also have preferred if it were more ergonomically designed to mold to the curve of my hand.
The suitcase held up nicely on my three short trips, but the ultimate test was an accident. I was making my descent into a subway station when I tipped over the bag and sent it tumbling down an insanely long escalator. The suitcase made its way down what must have been a two-story height before crashing into a wall (not very Roy of me, I know).
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and my bag was remarkably intact after this whole episode. There was only some dirt and dust collected on the surface (which are visible in the photo above); but zero dents or blemishes. If you look closely, the exterior has a textured, lattice pattern that does a great job of making scruff marks less visible.
This whole experience really sealed the deal for me: I may not be the owner of a billion-dollar media conglomerate, but this carry-on made me look — and feel — like one. This suitcase is the opposite of a ludicrously capacious bag, if you will. It has the stylish but rock-solid, longwear construction to back up the price tag without screaming to the world that it's a bougie designer item. To me, that's what quiet luxury really is.
