You commute to the office in a flowy tank and skirt to avoid the drenched-in-sweat, drowned-rat look. But, when you get to your desk, you're shivering like you've just done a mid-January Polar Plunge. No matter what you do or where you work, the AC is undoubtedly blasting on high. Suddenly, it becomes impossible to power through your to-do list when you've gotta trudge to the break room to get that seventh cup of (hot) coffee.