How To Chill If You're Anxious About Giving A Wedding Speech

As if the emotional labor of being a bridesmaid wasn't enough, when your friend asks you to give a speech or toast at their wedding, your first reaction might be to start drinking. But if you're someone who has social anxiety, or just happen to be deathly afraid of public speaking, no amount of liquid courage will help quell your nerves.
This specific type of public speaking tends to be particularly overwhelming, simply because it feels like there's a lot of pressure on you to perfectly capture your friend or family member's relationship in a witty and sentimental way. Basically, your friend is asking you to get up there and be some combination of Brené Brown and Amy Schumer — and that's stressful. Even though you know it's an honor to be asked, you might be shaking in your seat or secretly plotting ways to get out of the speech.
Often it's not the actual public speaking that makes people scared of these kinds of opportunities, it's the potential of being embarrassed or humiliated that's nerve-wracking, explains Josephine Lee, third-place winner in the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking. "I think theres some part of our mind that believes that the audience wants us to fail or expects us to not do well," she says. At a wedding, this is obviously not the case, but anxiety has a way of making you believe that everyone is out to get you.
With wedding season in full swing, here, Lee shares some tips for handling wedding speech nerves — and taking a shot is not one of them.
Think about the person.
Think about the person.
When people talk about themselves during a wedding speech or toast, it's easier to become swept up in emotion, and that's not always a good thing, Lee explains. For example, talking about how your friend changed your life brings the attention back to you, which might make you hyper-aware and nervous. "If you keep it about the person who you're talking about, you're less likely to go down that route," she says. At the end of the day, reminding yourself that the speech is not about you will make it feel like there's less at stake.
Keep it simple.
Keep it simple.
Writer's block got you? That's normal, especially when you're worried about messing up. Think about any other speech you've written, and give this one a simple structure with a beginning, middle, and end, Lee says. Add in a short anecdote or story about the person, and remember to speak in a comfortable voice, using the idioms you normally would, she says. "I think it's more effective when you're a bit more casual," she says.
Don't turn it into a roast.
Don't turn it into a roast.
Funny speeches are memorable, but people often get awkward in the spotlight and end up dragging their friend in an effort to get laughs. Think about funny moments that would make you LOL, and then inject those in the speech, rather than write a bunch of one-liners, Lee advises. "Naturally, people will start to laugh, and different audiences react very differently to speeches," she says. Wedding guests, luckily, tend to be a very "generous" audience, she adds.
Rehearse it.
Rehearse it.
You should practice your speech enough times that you can memorize the structure, but still make it feel relaxed, Lee says. "If you write something word for word and memorize the entire thing, all you're thinking about is the next word you have to say," she explains. "But if you have a strong structure and loose content, or you're telling a story, you're more likely to be casual."
Plan to get choked up.
Anticipate getting choked up.
A lot of times, tears come out because the person you're giving a speech about is nervous, too, Lee says. "There's a very heightened sense of emotion for the speaker," she says. Knowing that you're going to get a lump in your throat, and having a plan for what you're going to do when that happens, can make the water works a little less jarring. For example, maybe you have a bridesmaid ally whom you can count on to look at in those moments, or you can bring a tissue.
