Illustrated by Abbie Winters.

If you’re worried about things going wrong, plan a few backup moves. You fear you might forget what you were going to say? Have notes or a script within reach. (Ocean rower and environmental advocate Roz Savage had hers tucked inside her shirt. No one minded at all when she lost her way a couple of times and referred to them.) Scared the technology may go wrong and you’ll have to vamp? Well, first of all, that’s the organizers' problem, not yours, but no harm in having a little story to tell if you need to fill in; all the better if it’s personal. “While they sort that out, let me share with you a conversation I just had with a taxi driver...” or, “Oh, this is great. Now I have a chance to mention to you something I had to cut from the talk for time reasons...” Or, “Great, we have a couple of extra minutes. So let me ask a question of you. Who here has ever...”