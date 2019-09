So, What Exactly Does A Bridesmaid Do?

Speak up if you're unhappy with something, but in a tactful way (and ideally with plenty of time before the wedding day). The Knot advises bridesmaids to, "Be a trooper, no matter how stressful the ordeal becomes... Be gracious and tactful." But if things become really untenable, financially or otherwise, you do need to stand up for yourself.Make it all about you. If the biggest problem is your bridesmaid-dress color or the timing of the rehearsal dinner, remember that there are bigger things to focus on — like your friend getting married.