Let's Be Real: How Late Is Actually Too Late To Send A Wedding Gift?

There are all kinds of reasons you might delay sending a wedding gift. Some of them are financial: Attending weddings is not kind to the wallet (to the tune of an average of $888 spent per guest ) and not everyone has the disposable income to be able to afford a gift, or several, per wedding season. You might be out of a job or still in school. (Don't worry, you do not need to spend a fortune .) Maybe weddings are just starting to crop up on your calendar, the costs and duties are piling up, and you're totally over it.