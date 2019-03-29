Wedding invites always seem to have a domino effect: As soon as one comes in, more quickly follow. And here at R29, we see a back-to-back social calendar full of spring events as the perfect opportunity to test out new beauty looks and have a little fun with our semi-formal makeup moves. In her latest lifestyle video challenge, R29's Lucie Fink set out to do just that by trying five days of different wedding looks. With a full tool kit from Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty event (which is going on through April 6), she proves there's truly no one way to rock wedding-ready makeup. See for yourself — and a pick up a few ideas for your next big event — just above.
