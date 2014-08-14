Imagine you are Sofia Coppola. (Just play along.) So, you're the award-winning director and style icon, and your day-to-day — in between being behind the camera or penning screenplays — involves lounging in super-cool striped tees and track pants. You're likely rereading The Little Mermaid for the zillionth time and trading Hollywood secrets with niece Gia via FaceTime in your favorite window-side nook. And, your cozy brand of choice when working from home? Calder.
Enough role play. Here's the scoop: The indie-clothing label helmed by designer Amanda Blake uses only the finest cotton jersey, and it's made in America, too. Its newest lookbook, lensed by — you guessed it — Coppola (in her own home), helps illuminate the understated, effortless quality of her longtime friend's wares. And, it's all available for you to shop right now. Did something get lost in translation here? We'll spell it out for you: Click through the slideshow ahead, peek Sofia's pad, and get comfy.
Photo: Courtesy of Calder.