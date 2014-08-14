Enough role play. Here's the scoop: The indie-clothing label helmed by designer Amanda Blake uses only the finest cotton jersey, and it's made in America, too. Its newest lookbook, lensed by — you guessed it — Coppola (in her own home), helps illuminate the understated, effortless quality of her longtime friend's wares. And, it's all available for you to shop right now. Did something get lost in translation here? We'll spell it out for you: Click through the slideshow ahead, peek Sofia's pad, and get comfy.