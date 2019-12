Calling It: Burberry’s TB Bag Will Lead The New Ladylike Handbag Trend In 2020

If you’re looking to splash out (like, really go nuts) on a handbag you'll have for life, Burberry’s handsome lizard-effect leather crossbody might be just the ticket. The TB bag is emblazoned with the new monogram, and it possesses the considered construction of the ideal investment piece with just the right dose of newness to make it exciting. “When I saw an image of [Thomas Burberry’s] initials, the design felt so special and actually very modern — it’s a symbol that not only embraces Burberry’s heritage but also feels very contemporary,” said Tisci of the new logo. Sure, the bag is a pretty penny, but it’s with a piece of fashion history.