Last spring, we saw the color ease its way into our wardrobes via Pretty Woman-inspired polka dot dresses . Now, we're taking things to the next level. With so many varieties of browns, from chocolate to coffee to cedar, it's easy to integrate the hue into your everyday repertoire (a pair of boots or trousers are two of the best places to start). Hey, brown may not be the new black, but it is a solid way to switch things up.