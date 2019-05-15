Adorn Your Bridal Party With Jewelry They'll Keep Wearing After The Wedding

If you’re getting married, chances are you’ve already read one of our handy guides to dressing yourself (or your bridesmaids) for bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and of course, the big day itself. And if you’re a regular reader here, we bet your interest in fashion is already informing some of these crucial sartorial choices. There, is however, something on your wedding checklist that’s bound to stymie you — that elusive gift that you want to get for your bridesmaids as a thank you for being part of your big day.
The ideal gift should to speak to your bridesmaids and their individuality, but also acknowledge their exclusive membership in the club of your bestie-ship (and their participation in the wedding). And then there’s the not-small matter of how quickly buying 3, 4 or 7 of something can really add up. Worry not, because we have this part figured out. We found meaningful jewelry from all over the budget spectrum, so that you can gift thoughtfully; whether you a have a single maid of honor, or a phalanx of your 8 closest sorority sisters. Click through to see some of the best finds for wedding large or small.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.