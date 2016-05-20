Breathable Clothes That Aren't Too Revealing

Most people equate warm-weather dressing with lots and lots of skin. As soon as the first day of spring rolls around, so do the backless tops, strapless dresses, and super short shorts. Even though plenty of us relish wearing as little clothing as possible when the temps go through the roof, baring it all isn't the only way to stay cool this summer.



Whether you feel that showing a lot of shoulders, cleavage, or back doesn't really suit your style, or side-torso cut-outs just aren't your thing, there are loads of breathable summer clothing options that don't involve wearing a piece of fabric with straps and calling it a top. Plus, those jorts and strapless minidresses never quite cut it for the office, anyway.



So we're looking for loose, airy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics that keep you looking polished and sophisticated without cultivating pit stains by 2 p.m. — and fortunately, the billowy, all-oversized-everything look has been in style for seasons now. Click on for our not-too-revealing warm-weather picks and start building your self-ventilating wardrobe now — you'll be glad you did come July.