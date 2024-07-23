My Skin Always Looks Worse After A Facial — But Why?

Though exfoliation is beneficial, especially for those with acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation, Dr. Acharya notes that facials can often include much higher concentrations of exfoliating ingredients compared to those you’d find in over-the-counter skincare. Then there are skincare tools and high-power lasers, which can also result in redness, inflammation and itchy skin, particularly when used incorrectly. “If your skin isn’t used to harsh products then it can leave your skin barrier confused and irritated,” says Dr. Acharya. It can be tempting to opt for the most powerful facial, especially if it’s a one off, but it pays to start slow. “Extractions and pore-cleaning processes can also lead to disruption,” adds Dr. Acharya, “so it’s sometimes best to take a gentler approach — especially if you’re new to facials.” In rare instances, your skin may be allergic or sensitized to certain ingredients, adds Dr. Acharya, and in this case you will need to strip back your at home regime to allow your skin to heal.