This Viral At-Home Facial System Just Got Juicier

There’s no better feeling than getting all the gunk out of your clogged pores (and actually seeing those impurities get sucked from your skin). And there are so many pore-cleansing tools on the market to help with that, but one of the most viral and effective ones comes from BeautyBio.
Last year, the skin-care brand released the GLOfacial tool, an at-home hydrating pore-cleansing machine with a blue light attachment. And while the tool has always come with the original GLOfacial concentrate to use in tandem, BeautyBio recently launched a new and improved collagen concentrate to get your skin super cleansed and extra juicy.
So if you've already found the best face cleanser or have given dermaplaning a go and still find that you need a deeper clean, this may pique your interest. To better understand the hype around the GLOfacial cleansing tool and the new concentrate, read on for everything you need to know about achieving clear, plump skin through an at-home facial.
So if you've already found the best face cleanser or have given dermaplaning a go and still find that you need a deeper clean, this may pique your interest. To better understand the hype around the GLOfacial cleansing tool and the new concentrate, read on for everything you need to know about achieving clear, plump skin through an at-home facial.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
BeautyBio’s pore-cleansing tool is a handheld machine that’s like a vacuum for your face. It’s akin to getting a facial at your own convenience and for less money.
To achieve a hydrating facial, use the small or large treatment tips, depending on which parts of your face you’re targeting. Fill up half the chamber with the brand’s concentrate and water. Then glide the tool across your face on low, medium, or high to extract blackheads, excess oil, and pollution for gunk-free pores. You'll actually see all of the gunk in the other half of the chamber! BeautyBio recommends repeating this satisfying and effective process one to two times a week.
To achieve a hydrating facial, use the small or large treatment tips, depending on which parts of your face you’re targeting. Fill up half the chamber with the brand’s concentrate and water. Then glide the tool across your face on low, medium, or high to extract blackheads, excess oil, and pollution for gunk-free pores. You'll actually see all of the gunk in the other half of the chamber! BeautyBio recommends repeating this satisfying and effective process one to two times a week.
“
It's gross to see the stuff in the waste chamber, but also kinda satisfying knowing you got all that stuff out of your pores.
BeautyBio Reviewer
”
But this tool does even more multitasking. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck and be able to use the GLOfacial tool daily, simply swap out the tip for a clarifying cap and use the blue LED light setting. Then you can spot-treat your face by killing acne-causing bacteria with the light for a couple of minutes in each area.
Now that you're familiar with BeautyBio's pore-cleansing tool, we'd like to introduce you to the brand's collagen concentrate. The solution is an upgrade of the original GLOfacial concentrate, which minimizes the appearance of congested pores through clarifying salicylic acid, plumping hyaluronic acid, moisture-locking niacinamide, and an antioxidant-rich botanical complex.
The new GLOfacial collagen concentrate features all of these ingredients and benefits, with the addition of firming collagen and smoothing peptides to further help rejuvenate your skin (i.e., promote natural collagen production).
The new GLOfacial collagen concentrate features all of these ingredients and benefits, with the addition of firming collagen and smoothing peptides to further help rejuvenate your skin (i.e., promote natural collagen production).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
This is exactly what my skin needed to hydrate me and give me the glass skin look. I’m obsessed and will be buying over and over again!
BeautyBio Reviewer
”
The concentrate promises to make your skin look extra radiant by firming and hydrating. BeautyBio describes using the concentrate with the GLOfacial tool together as the perfect duo to produce "your juiciest skin" yet, and customers agree. The new product has been said to give the appearance of "glass skin" by some.
As we just said, the way to achieve the best results for a successful at-home facial is by adding the new collagen concentrate into the cleansing tool. This ensures you're delivering effective ingredients while sucking impurities out of your pores
“
Combine the Glofacial tool with the Glofacial collagen concentrate, and it's next level. It left my skin feeling smooth, clean, and hydrated. It helped with my oily skin without making it feel tight or dry, and I noticed my skin felt more plump.
BeautyBio Reviewer
”
You can purchase the cleansing tool and concentrates separately or together in various GLOfacial sets (along with replenishment sets for when it's time to replace your concentrate and tips). So BeautyBio really has your skin covered for the long haul.
GLOfacial Skin-Care Sets
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.