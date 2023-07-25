ADVERTISEMENT
Story from 29 Beauty Questions With…
ADVERTISEMENT

Face Shaving Is Cool, We Promise — Here Are 6 Tools To Try

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Stacked Skincare
Dermaplaning is one of those things that sound scarier than it actually is. So much so, in fact, that I was a little scared when I got it done for the first time at a fancy NYC salon. My facialist recommended it to me, and throwing caution to the wind, I nodded along as she painstakingly (and painlessly) shaved my face. It was a new experience, but one I’ll never forget; after my appointment was done, my face truly had never been smoother. It was such an improvement from before I set foot in the space that I wasn’t totally unconvinced that this was sorcery. Like, I didn’t know my skin could feel like this?
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"Dermaplaning refers to a specific type of physical exfoliation that removes build-up of dead skin cells as well as peach fuzz, medically known as the vellus hairs," dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD previously told Refinery29. "In the era of filters, people are trying to get their skin to look and feel as smooth as possible. By eliminating the peach fuzz and dead skin cells, people find their creams and makeup sits on the skin better." Leaving it to the pros is one thing — but just like manicures and DIY hair color, the right tools can help you make dermaplaning a regular part of your skincare routine. (And you'll have a softer, brighter complexion to show for it.) A few tips to make your experience a good one: Avoid dermaplaning over active acne breakouts, and don't overdo it — once a week is great if you're starting out. (And no, your hair doesn't grow back thicker.) The exact technique will depend on the tool you go with (i.e. a face razor vs. a vibrating one), but a few things are consistent no matter what you go with: Only dermaplane on clean skin, and use a light application of serum or face oil to ensure a smooth glide. (Just like shaving any other part of your body!) Always use short, light strokes, and hold the skin taut to avoid nicks.
Whether you're a novice or a face-shaving expert, scope out six of our favorites at every price point, ahead.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Overall

Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool, $75

Shop This
Stacked Skincare
Dermaplaning Tool
$75.00
Stacked Skincare
Time and time again, this dermaplaning tool is the one I reach for. It's very easy to use (and clean!). It's expensive, but you can definitely feel the quality of the weighted handle and how easy it is to glide the blade against your skin.

Best Luxe

Dermaflash LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal Set, $199

Shop This
Dermaflash
Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach ...
$199.00
Nordstrom
When the name of your tool literally has the word "luxe" in it, you're expecting something fancy — and Dermaflash delivered. This high-tech tool combines a precision blade with sonic vibrations to manually exfoliate peach fuzz and dead skin cells. A mini version is available for $69.

Best Budget

Kitsch Dermaplaner Eyebrow & Facial Razor (12 Pack), $14 $8.99

Shop This
Kitsch
Dermaplaner Eyebrow & Facial Razor (12 Pack)
$8.99$14.00
Amazon
If you're noticing a pattern here, it's that dermaplaning devices aren't always cheap. For that reason, we're including this under-$10 option from Kitsch. That said, in the interest of living sustainably, any single-use plastic that can't be recycled isn't exactly a win for the environment, so save these for special occasions, like a spa night at home with your friends where sharing isn't necessarily caring.

Best Travel-Friendly

Gillette Venus Mini Facial Hair Remover, $24.99

Shop This
Gillette Venus
Mini Facial Hair Remover
$24.99
Amazon
If an on-the-go dermaplaner is your Venus and your desire (if you don't know what we're talking about, watch this clip), then look no further than this lipstick-sized tool. Unlike the other versions seen here, Gillette's battery-powered option features a circular, rotary-style blade to remove unwanted facial hair. (Another genius feature: A built-in light to help you spot patches of fuzz.)
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT

Best Beginner

Tweezerman Facial Razor, $18.50

Shop This
Tweezerman
Facial Razor
$18.50
Ulta
If you're looking for a no-frills dermaplaner, this trusty Tweezerman one is perfect for you. The stainless steel handle is comfortable to hold, and the blade is ever-so-slightly angled to allow you to comfortably make tiny, sweeping strokes against your face. (Bonus: It comes with three replacement blades so you never have a dull shave.)

Best Multi-Speed

Spa Sciences SIMA Dermaplaning Tool, $29

Shop This
Spa Sciences
Sima Dermaplaning Tool
$29.00
Amazon
With three speeds to choose from, this Amazon-favorite dermaplaning tool has racked up thousands of satisfied customers who crave gentle yet deep exfoliation. "I was using a small facial razor for years and I decided to try something else," shares one reviewer. "I use multiple serums and without the peach fuzz, it allows them to actually absorb into the skin. My makeup also blends out so much better. The main difference between this and the facial razor I have used in the past is the vibration which I have noticed does help in removing the dead skin faster."
shop 6 products
Stacked Skincare
Dermaplaning Tool
$75.00
Stacked Skincare
Dermaflash
Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach ...
$199.00
Nordstrom
Kitsch
Dermaplaner Eyebrow & Facial Razor (12 Pack)
$8.99$14.00
Amazon
Gillette Venus
Mini Facial Hair Remover
$24.99
Amazon
Spa Sciences
Sima Dermaplaning Tool
$29.00
Amazon
Tweezerman
Facial Razor
$18.50
Ulta
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT