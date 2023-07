"Dermaplaning refers to a specific type of physical exfoliation that removes build-up of dead skin cells as well as peach fuzz, medically known as the vellus hairs," dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD previously told Refinery29 . "In the era of filters, people are trying to get their skin to look and feel as smooth as possible. By eliminating the peach fuzz and dead skin cells, people find their creams and makeup sits on the skin better." Leaving it to the pros is one thing — but just like manicures and DIY hair color, the right tools can help you make dermaplaning a regular part of your skincare routine. (And you'll have a softer, brighter complexion to show for it.) A few tips to make your experience a good one: Avoid dermaplaning over active acne breakouts, and don't overdo it — once a week is great if you're starting out. (And no, your hair doesn't grow back thicker.)The exact technique will depend on the tool you go with (i.e. a face razor vs. a vibrating one), but a few things are consistent no matter what you go with: Only dermaplane on clean skin, and use a light application of serum or face oil to ensure a smooth glide. (Just like shaving any other part of your body!) Always use short, light strokes, and hold the skin taut to avoid nicks.