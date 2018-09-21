Bring Out Your Inner Housewife With These Bravo Reality Star Costumes

If you're looking for a unique Halloween costume that will marry your love of all things reality television and glamour, then the only place to look for inspiration is Bravo, of course.
Whether you're channeling your inner Real Housewives, going for the glam of Shahs of Sunset, or the insanity of Vanderpump Rules, the possibilities for a niche costume are endless. And if none of those shows inspire you, then you can go big with an Andy Cohen getup that might have your friends unwittingly dropping some piping hot tea.
Note for the Bravo costume newbies: Don't be afraid of sequins, hair extensions, mustaches, wigs, and overlined lips. It's all part of the lewk we're going for. Also, don't be bothered by randoms at your Halloween party who can't figure out the costume. Those in the know will know and appreciate the effort.
Ahead, all the Bravo costumes to take your Halloween 2018 to the next level. Whoever inspires you most, don't forget to pay homage to Andy Cohen's shotski board.