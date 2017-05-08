Congratulations are in order for this happy couple.
Former Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi and Dara Mir are a married couple, as of Saturday. The 34-year-old Bravo star wed her now-husband at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.
Mahmoud Sidani, a friend of the couple, shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram, and it looks absolutely perfect. It looks like the couple exchanged vows in front of a stunning wall of flowers.
"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ♥ I love you both so much!" Mahmoud captioned the image.
Just look at those beautiful blooms. (And, if you've planned a wedding yourself, try not to think about how much they'd cost to replicate.)
Ghalichi also posted about her stunning wedding gown to her own Instagram account ahead of the ceremony. "It's almost time....Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam," she captioned a video showcasing the dress's beaded and lace details.
The designers shared several posts about the dress as well. Who wouldn't want to take credit for this stunning masterpiece?
#GhalichiGlam is definitely an appropriate hashtag.
Sharing a kiss right after we cut the cake ❤️ My second gown by @ryanandwalter bridal couture. Persian tradition is to throw flower petals on the bride and groom ✨ ? The couple in the background is my best friend since college @niks_f and her husband @softtouchdentalsd, I love you both so much, thank you for making our day so special ❤️
It looks like some of Ghalichi's reality TV peers attended the ceremony, too. Dorothy Wang and Jonny Drubel of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills were at the wedding, and Wang shared a photo of them at the hotel for the event. "Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas," she captioned the Instagram post.
Wang also shared a photo of herself and Drubel with Ghalichi at the event, and the bride is positively glowing.
Most of us can only dream of having a wedding cake this elaborate.
Ghalichi and Mir have been together since March 2016, and they were engaged last August, Us Weekly noted.
