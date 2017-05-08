Story from Pop Culture

Shahs of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Got Married & The Wedding Looks Beautiful

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.
Congratulations are in order for this happy couple.
Former Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi and Dara Mir are a married couple, as of Saturday. The 34-year-old Bravo star wed her now-husband at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.
Mahmoud Sidani, a friend of the couple, shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram, and it looks absolutely perfect. It looks like the couple exchanged vows in front of a stunning wall of flowers.
"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ♥ I love you both so much!" Mahmoud captioned the image.
Just look at those beautiful blooms. (And, if you've planned a wedding yourself, try not to think about how much they'd cost to replicate.)

3 Joojoos and a beautiful bride....

A post shared by Thaïs Aliabadi (@thaisaliabadi) on

Happily ever after....

A post shared by Thaïs Aliabadi (@thaisaliabadi) on

❤#lillyanddara #kismet #neelufar #aroosi

A post shared by Farrah A (@farrahnuff) on

Ghalichi also posted about her stunning wedding gown to her own Instagram account ahead of the ceremony. "It's almost time....Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam," she captioned a video showcasing the dress's beaded and lace details.

It's almost time....Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam

A post shared by Lilly Ghalichi Mir (@lillyghalichi) on

Details of my full train ✨ designed by @ryanandwalter ?? BTS shooting with @dukeimages before the wedding. #GhalichiGlam

A post shared by Lilly Ghalichi Mir (@lillyghalichi) on

The designers shared several posts about the dress as well. Who wouldn't want to take credit for this stunning masterpiece?
#GhalichiGlam is definitely an appropriate hashtag.
It looks like some of Ghalichi's reality TV peers attended the ceremony, too. Dorothy Wang and Jonny Drubel of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills were at the wedding, and Wang shared a photo of them at the hotel for the event. "Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas," she captioned the Instagram post.

Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas

A post shared by DOROTHY WANG ✨ (@dorothywang) on

Wang also shared a photo of herself and Drubel with Ghalichi at the event, and the bride is positively glowing.

Our beautiful friend was an even more beautiful bride! We love you @lillyghalichi #MRSMIR ?

A post shared by DOROTHY WANG ✨ (@dorothywang) on

Most of us can only dream of having a wedding cake this elaborate.
Mohamed Hadid and Shiva Safai also attended the ceremony, according to Page Six.

@lillyghalichi The boys are out to celebrate.. @shahinsafae @shayansafae @mrmoudz @charbelzoecouture

A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on

Ghalichi and Mir have been together since March 2016, and they were engaged last August, Us Weekly noted.
