When it’s all said and done, Vanderpump Rules season 6 will clock in at 23 episodes. Twenty-three! That is nearly the amount of story we demanded of Westworld and This Is Us combined this year. And, Lisa Vanderpump's bartender-and-bloggers saga doesn't even have multiple timelines.
It should be no surprise Vanderpump Rules used its hours upon hours of footage to show us the many dramatics of West Hollywood’s closest, most alcohol-drenched group of friends. People cheated. Friendships disintegrated. Things were both about the pasta and not about the pasta.
With the second part of the 2018 reunion behind us, and the final portion of the annual get-together-slash-emotional flogging ahead, it’s time to look back at all the tense spectacles of the last year. So, we rounded up and ranked all the drama of Vanderpump Rules season 6, from least shocking to most. Read on to find out what over-the-top moment earned the top spot.
