Botánicas, a Staple in Latine Neighborhoods, Supply More Than Magic

By way of learning Ladino from my grandfather, who was a Sephardic Jew from Turkey, my dad spoke Spanish and could communicate with Dominicans and Puerto Ricans immigrants moving to the Bronx in the ‘60s. In 1975, he bought a building on Webster Avenue, and we’ve been here ever since. I would come to work with my dad as a kid, and I would work with him on weekends and during summer vacations. By the time I graduated college, my dad was 65 and he gave me the choice to take over the business: I said yes, and since 1997, I’ve been leading the business. We also still distribute wholesale to botánicas around the city and now around the world.