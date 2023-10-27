Botánicas, a Staple in Latine Neighborhoods, Supply More Than Magic

"Spiritual practices have been a part of Latine culture our entire lives. It’s something we embrace, even those who do not consider themselves spiritual."
"We offer a safe space for people wanting to keep a connection with their ancestors' practices and tools, allowing them to continue to follow the path of previous generations."
"For the folks who go to botánicas, their homes are their temples, and that’s where they practice their spirituality. We want you to make your spirituality your own and see what resonates with you."
"Botánicas are deeply embedded in Latine communities. It’s just as important as groceries, daily staples, and cleaning supplies. People make sure to stop at the supermarket for their food and at the botánica to buy their candles and incense for the week."