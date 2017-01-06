New Year's resolutions are basically no fun: They're boring, disheartening, and pretty much impossible to achieve. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be setting goals for the new year, and doing whatever you can to bring good stuff into your life in 2017. Have you considered casting a witchy spell or two to make your New Year's intentions a reality?
Before I get into it, let’s clear this up right off the bat: Witchcraft is a practice, not a religion. You can be of any faith and practice witchcraft. Some religions, like Wicca, are inherently bound to witchcraft, but you don’t have to be Wiccan to be a witch. Within the scope of witchcraft, there are several paths you can follow, and even choosing not to follow a path is a path itself. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, and each practice out there is valid in its own right.
Confused? Don’t be! All I'm trying to say here is that witchcraft, magic, and all that comes with it are open and available to any interested parties. The moment you say you’re a witch is the moment you become a witch — no initiation, rituals, or ceremonies required. Three cheers for casual, recreational witchcraft for the busy witch!
Not to be corny, but there is something inherently beautiful about pulling power from within yourself and the world around you to accomplish something. And that beauty can be physical, not just conceptual! That's why, when I was tasked to come up with four New Year's spells for you, gentle reader, I focused on magical tools that will also give you something cute to decorate your home or desk at work. Win-win!
Ahead, you'll find four beautiful spell jars for money, protection, love, and clarity — along with how to make them.
Post-Holiday Wallet Money Spell Jar
At the beginning of each new year, the familiar weight of our wallets tends to be noticeably lighter — so let’s fix that.
The best day to cast this spell is during a waxing half moon, or on a Thursday if you can't wait that long.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
1 air tight jar with a lid
8 dimes to represent money (duh). In numerology, the number eight is associated with the movement of money
A few sprigs of fresh thyme (dried works too) for luck
Orange peels for prosperity
A handful of fresh basil (dried works too) for protection
Cloves (whole or ground) for money
Oats for prosperity and abundance
Sprinkles or dextrose star candies (fruits or stars) to sweeten the deal
Paper
1 pen or marker with green ink
1 green candle and 1 white candle
Post-Holiday Wallet Money Spell Jar
1. Set up your space for spell-casting in whichever way makes you most comfortable. Clean it, sage it, lock your door — whatever makes you feel safe. (You don’t necessarily have to do anything special if you don't feel the need.)
2. Write your intention on a piece of paper with a marker or pen with green ink. Fold and lay at the bottom of the jar.
3. Layer 8 new or freshly cleaned and purified dimes (or another type of coin) on top of the paper, focusing on your intention (aka thinking about money!). The number eight is considered the money number.
4. Run the thyme, basil, and cloves through a mortar and pestle — if you don’t have one, you can chop or tear the leaves and mix with the cloves.
5. Add a layer of this herbal mixture on top of the coins.
6. Then, add a layer of oats.
7. Add a layer of sprinkles or dextrose star candies to sweeten the deal. You can even use fruit shapes to symbolize the fruits of your labor.
8. Continue to layer your herb mixture and the star candies until you have eight even layers, all while envisioning your intention.
9. From here, you can either leave the jar open and add loose change to the jar every day or so until the money you desire has come to you, or seal the jar with the lid and burn a white and green candle over the top to make the spell permanent.
10. After you have obtained the money, remove the paper and either burn or bury it.
Fuck Off Spell Jar
2016 was terrible for pretty much everyone, and who knows what 2017 has in store for us? This spell jar will repel negativity, bad people, and harm. Place it in your home or carry it with you.
The best time to cast this spell is during a waning moon, a new moon, or on a Saturday.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
1 air tight jar with a lid
Rain water collected during the waning moon (ok, tap water is just fine, too) for banishing negativity
Silver nails or thumbtacks to represent the protection around you
Sunflowers or violets for protection and power
Fresh basil to drive off hostile spirits and protection
Fresh mint to banish negative energy
Ground cinnamon for protection
Ground ginger for strength
Paper
Pen/marker with blue ink
Black or dark blue candle
Fuck Off Spell Jar
1. Write your intention on a piece of paper. Be a specific as possible about what you want protection from. Fold and drop to the bottom of the jar.
2. Drop your nails or thumbtacks into the jar. This might seem aggressive, but you’re not actually using them to hurt anyone.
3. Tear up your basil and mix with the ground cinnamon and ginger, then sprinkle into the jar.
4. Drop the petals from the violets or sunflowers on top of it all.
5. Lastly, pour rain or tap water into the jar, imagining it flooding away the negativity and harm.
6. Seal the jar and burn a black or dark blue candle over the top of it. Place the jar somewhere in your home or keep it with you throughout the day.
Gimme Love Spell Jar
In the words of Carly Rae Jepsen, “Gimmie love, gimmie love, gimmie love, gimmie love.” No, that isn’t a spell, just lyrics from one of the best albums of 2016. This spell jar is the sweet touch you need to attract the the person with the right energy for you.
The best time to cast this spell is during a full moon or on a Friday.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
Pink food coloring for romance
Orange food coloring for attraction
White sugar for sweetness
Dried or fresh red or pink roses for love
Dried or fresh lavender for love and protection
Cinnamon for protection
Paper
1 pen/marker with orange ink
1 pink candle
Gimme Love Spell Jar
1. Fill two separate bowls halfway with white sugar. Add one drop of pink food coloring to one and one drop of orange to the the other. Mix well until the sugar in each bowl is a consistent color.
2. With the pen and paper, write the qualities of the person you’re hoping to attract, and put the paper in the bottom of your jar.
3. With a mortar and pestle, crush together the roses and lavender, all while thinking about your intention to attract love.
4. Layer pink sugar, herb mixture, and orange sugar until you fill the jar.
5. Sprinkle a little cinnamon to draw love and happiness on the top.
6. You can seal the jar and leave it at that, or burn a pink candle over the top.
New Year, New Me Clarity Jar
Okay, it’s a new year, and it’s time to start anew with a fresh outlook. Don’t let 2017 get the best of you — you should get the best out of 2017! (Hopefully no one is lactose intolerant, because that cheese was strong.)
The best time to cast this spell is during a waxing crescent moon or on a Wednesday.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
Whole cloves for clarity
Mint leaves for communication
Whole rosemary sprigs for mental clarity
Cinnamon sticks for protection and mental focus
Ground coffee to dispel negative thoughts
Sea salt (big grain) for protection and cleansing
Air-tight jar
1 orange candle for stimulating your mental energy
