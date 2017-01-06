2 of 8

Photographed by Sam Cannon, Prop Styling by Marissa Herrmann

Post-Holiday Wallet Money Spell Jar



1. Set up your space for spell-casting in whichever way makes you most comfortable. Clean it, sage it, lock your door — whatever makes you feel safe. (You don’t necessarily have to do anything special if you don't feel the need.)



2. Write your intention on a piece of paper with a marker or pen with green ink. Fold and lay at the bottom of the jar.



3. Layer 8 new or freshly cleaned and purified dimes (or another type of coin) on top of the paper, focusing on your intention (aka thinking about money!). The number eight is considered the money number.



4. Run the thyme, basil, and cloves through a mortar and pestle — if you don’t have one, you can chop or tear the leaves and mix with the cloves.



5. Add a layer of this herbal mixture on top of the coins.



6. Then, add a layer of oats.



7. Add a layer of sprinkles or dextrose star candies to sweeten the deal. You can even use fruit shapes to symbolize the fruits of your labor.



8. Continue to layer your herb mixture and the star candies until you have eight even layers, all while envisioning your intention.



9. From here, you can either leave the jar open and add loose change to the jar every day or so until the money you desire has come to you, or seal the jar with the lid and burn a white and green candle over the top to make the spell permanent.



10. After you have obtained the money, remove the paper and either burn or bury it.