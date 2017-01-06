New Year's resolutions are basically no fun: They're boring, disheartening, and pretty much impossible to achieve. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be setting goals for the new year, and doing whatever you can to bring good stuff into your life in 2017. Have you considered casting a witchy spell or two to make your New Year's intentions a reality?
Before I get into it, let’s clear this up right off the bat: Witchcraft is a practice, not a religion. You can be of any faith and practice witchcraft. Some religions, like Wicca, are inherently bound to witchcraft, but you don’t have to be Wiccan to be a witch. Within the scope of witchcraft, there are several paths you can follow, and even choosing not to follow a path is a path itself. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, and each practice out there is valid in its own right.
Confused? Don’t be! All I'm trying to say here is that witchcraft, magic, and all that comes with it are open and available to any interested parties. The moment you say you’re a witch is the moment you become a witch — no initiation, rituals, or ceremonies required. Three cheers for casual, recreational witchcraft for the busy witch!
Not to be cheesy, but there is something inherently beautiful about pulling power from within yourself and the world around you to accomplish something. And that beauty can be physical, not just conceptual! That's why, when I was tasked to come up with four New Year's spells for you, gentle reader, I focused on magical tools that will also give you something cute to decorate your home or desk at work. Win-win!
Ahead, you'll find four beautiful spell jars for money, protection, love, and clarity — along with how to make them.