We may or may not still be hungover from the epic event that was the Bones and Feathers Collective spring '13 preview party. Held at the Spare Room on Thursday night, there was no shortage of intense bowling matches and Sailor Jerry cocktails (a lethal combo come Friday morning!). And, as if Becka Diamond's DJ set wasn't enough to bring the bustling bar to its feet, Mr. Little Jeans topped off the evening with a performance that had everyone and their fancy pants on the dance floor.
Our guests brought their A-games, and we ain't just talking about knocking down pins — naturally, every look we spotted was a sartorial spare. No bones about it, everyone's a winner at any R29 fête — but we gathered all of the evening's MVPs who bowled us over with eye-candy delight.
Photographed by Lani Trock