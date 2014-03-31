Highlighting exclusive dresses by alternative designers like Mara Hoffman, With Hearts in My Eyes, and Lindsey Thornburg, this collection is also filled to the brim with unique baubles from ManiaMania’s first bridal collection and whimsical headpieces from Bliss Lau. Plus, there are tasteful-yet-seductive underpinnings from Daisy & Elizabeth. It’s a well-curated mix of cool, but impossibly gorgeous and timeless, musts for any offbeat bride-to-be. And, if you’re not about to walk down the aisle, many of the pieces in this offering work flawlessly for other special occasions, too. Click through to peep the gorgeous lookbook, shop one-of-a-kind-feeling dresses and rings, and nab primo wedding inspiration — mystical forest, optional.