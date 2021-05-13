The word "bohemian" juxtaposes elements both humble and ornate. In the natural world, it conjures up images of organic flora motifs; in the realm of fashion, it's all about textures like linen, lace, embroidery, or even sequins. To describe a style as "boho" is to equate it with an easy, free-spirited elegance. And, after a year full of efforts, it's no wonder that the effortless bohemian wedding dress style is trending.
Brides are putting aside wedding gowns with too much structure and fuss to look for free-flowing frocks replete with handiwork and pretty detail that feel authentically unique. Ahead, we've rounded up a selection of such beautiful and breezy bohemian wedding dresses that will help bring the big day back down to earth.
